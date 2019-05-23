Google disables Baltimore officials' Gmail accounts created during ransomware recovery, says city needs to pay

Gmail accounts created by Baltimore officials as a workaround while the city recovers from the ransomware attack have been disabled because Google considers them business accounts that should be paid for, the mayor’s office said.

Emails sent Thursday to addresses used by City Council President Brandon Scott, two City Council aides, a Health Department spokesman and an aide to the mayor were all sent back with a message: “The email account that you tried to reach is disabled.”

The mayor’s office said the issue was discovered Thursday morning.

Google provides both a free Gmail service and a paid system for businesses and other organizations.

James Bentley, a spokesman for Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, said the city planned to purchase a business plan from Google so the accounts could be restored.

“They disabled them because they deemed them to be business accounts,” Bentley said. “Their position is these accounts are circumventing their paid service.”

Several Gmail addresses set up by city employees were still operating early Thursday afternoon.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Scott said that his staff was appealing the suspension with Google but that he hadn’t been briefed on the problem.

Mona Rock, a spokeswoman for the Health Department, said she logged in Thursday morning and can see old messages but not send or receive old or new ones. She said there was no notice showing why the account wasn’t working.

The ransomware struck on May 7, locking up city records and shutting down baltimorecity.gov email addresses. The hackers behind the attack demanded payment in the digital currency bitcoin to turn over the keys to the files.

The mayor’s office has said it could takes months to recover. In the meantime, many officials have been using Gmail accounts along to communicate.

Google says on its website that it will suspend accounts that are used for spending spam, distributing malware, abusing children, violating copyright and other illegal activities.

