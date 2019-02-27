Six firefighters injured in East Baltimore fire Wednesday morning

A Wednesday morning fire in East Baltimore injured six firefighters, according to a fire department spokeswoman.

The two-alarm fire was reported in the basement of at 435 N. Glover St. in McElderry Park, department spokeswoman Blair Adams said. The blaze was reported just after 8 a.m. and was under control by about 9 a.m.

The firefighters were burned on their hands, arms and face as they were entering the home, Adams said. One firefighter suffered second-degree burns; all are expected to survive. The fire department doesn’t know exactly how the firefighters were injured when they entered, but there was no floor or structure collapse.

The fire department had initially said seven firefighters were injured in the blaze.

When crews arrived, there was heavy fire and smoke showing. One person inside the home escaped without injuries, Adams said. There was smoke damage to an adjacent home, but the fire didn’t spread to other buildings.

Roads were closed for several blocks around the scene.

