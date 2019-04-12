Greater Baltimore Committee calls on Mayor Pugh to resign, signaling loss of support from business community

The Greater Baltimore Committee, a group of influential business and civic leaders, issued a call Friday for Mayor Catherine Pugh to resign, saying she no longer had “public trust or moral authority.”

The group’s board voted unanimously in favor of a resolution calling on Pugh to go, concerned about revelations of hundreds of thousands of dollars in deals she struck to sell copies of her “Healthy Holly” children’s books.

“This was a difficult decision requiring a great deal of thought, but the GBC believes the mayor can no longer provide the leadership and effective government that Baltimore needs and deserves at this time,” said Donald C. Fry, the group’s president.

“The GBC Board determined that it is necessary for Mayor Pugh to resign so the city can move on, heal and leverage the many positive assets it has going for it.”

The group’s move deepens Pugh’s political isolation. On Monday morning, the City Council called on her to resign and the city’s members of the House of Delegates followed suit that evening.

Pugh is on a leave of absence to recover from pneumonia that left her hospitalized as the controversy over the books was beginning to unfold. She has said through spokespeople that she intends to return to her duties once she is well enough.

The board’s membership includes senior leaders from some of Baltimore’s most important institutions. Former Mayor Kurt Schmoke, Johns Hopkins President Ron Daniels, Orioles Owner Peter Angelos, Morgan State President David Wilson, Catholic Archbishop William Lori and Under Armour chief executive Kevin Plank are all members.

The Baltimore Sun’s publisher and editor in chief, Trif Alatzas. is also a member of the board.

The GBC said that board members “who have been referenced in news reports surrounding Mayor Pugh’s activities” did not participate in the debate or vote. A full list of the members who recused was not immediately available.

Mayor Catherine Pugh holds a press conference about her "Healthy Holly" books.

