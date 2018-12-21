Three people shot, one of them killed, in incidents Friday evening in Baltimore

Three people were shot Friday evening in Baltimore — one of them fatally — the latest shooting victims in a year that has crossed the thresholds of 300 homicides and more than 900 shootings overall.

The latest killing occurred at about 9:45 p.m. in North Baltimore’s Waverly neighborhood. Baltimore police were called to the 3500 block of Ellerslie Avenue, near the Waverly Elementary and Middle School building, for a report of a shooting.

Once there, officers found a 53-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The night’s other two shootings were non-fatal, according to police.

At about 9 p.m. in Southwest Baltimore’s Shipley Hill neighborhood, officers were called to the 2400 block of Frederick Avenue to investigate a shooting. There, they found a man who had been shot in the stomach. According to police, the victim was “very uncooperative with investigators.”

“A motive is unknown at this time,” police said in a news release.

At about 8 p.m., police were called to a hospital where a 22-year-old victim had walked in with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Officers investigated and determined the victim was shot while standing on the corner of McElderry Street and Lakewood Avenue. The shooting occurred in the McElderry Park neighborhood.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

