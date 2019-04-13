Downtown Baltimore shooting victim taken to hospital by Good Samaritan

A busy week of violence Baltimore continued Friday night with a downtown shooting on North Paca Street.

At approximately 9:21 p.m., Central District patrol officers heard gunfire in the 300 block of N. Paca, the Baltimore Police Department said in a news release. After canvassing the area, the officers found evidence of a shooting but did not locate a victim.

Moments later officers were advised that there was a walk-in shooting victim seeking treatment at an area hospital.

Citywide Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation. Detectives learned the victim was shot on North Paca and driven to the hospital by a Good Samaritan.

A 10-day lull in Baltimore killings ended this week as a string of shootings — two singles, two doubles, a triple and a quadruple — starting Tuesday and stretching into Friday night left five dead and eight injured.

Anyone with information about Friday’s shooting is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 866-7LOCKUP. Tips can be texted to 443-902-4824.