Fort McHenry reopens today after government shutdown comes to end

Park rangers opened the Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine on Sunday to visitors as the 35-day partial government shutdown came to an end Friday. The gates to the park at 2400 E. Fort Ave. were unlocked at their normal time, 9 a.m.

The National Park Service said it was working on reopening all of its parks as quickly as possible, but some parks may not open immediately depending on their staff size and complexity, according to an Associated Press report.

Washington’s Smithsonian museums and National Zoo planned to reopen to the public on Tuesday.

