Public shares frustration over Baltimore police commissioner nominee Joel Fitzgerald at council hearing

Members of the Baltimore City Council heard a barrage of concern, frustration and outright opposition to the mayor’s selection of Joel Fitzgerald as police commissioner at a public hearing Saturday.

Dozens of residents filed up to the microphone in the City Hall council chambers to urge council members to, at a minimum, subject Fitzgerald to more scrutiny. Some suggested rejecting the nomination and forcing the mayor to start the selection process over.

Business owner Beth Hawks testified about the violence she sees in her community and said she thought Fitzgerald, the police chief in Fort Worth, Texas, would be a “disaster.”

“I beg you please do not confirm Joel Fitzgerald,” Hawks said.

Speakers said they had concerns about Fitzgerald’s handling of a brutality case in Fort Worth and the overstated accomplishments on his resume. Others criticized the secrecy of the hiring process and Fitzgerald’s seeming reluctance to share information with council members.

Fitzgerald did not attend the hearing.

Robert Stokes, chairman of the committee that held the hearing, said Fitzgerald had agreed to come but had to cancel because his son suffered a medical emergency. Senior members of the mayor’s team watched the proceedings in the council chambers.

Fitzgerald has opted to continue in his job in Fort Worth and has spent little time in Baltimore since being nominated in November. Before his son’s emergency, this weekend was scheduled to be a critical one for Fitzgerald, with community meetings and a public interview before the council on Monday evening.

Former state’s attorney candidate Thiru Vignarajah told council members that Fitzgerald made a mistake staying in Texas and “squandered opportunity to meet community and faith leaders, learn neighborhoods, to allay concerns.”

The council members got a sense of what those who know and like Fitzgerald would say when retired Philadelphia police officer Anthony Floyd Jr. stepped up to testify. Floyd said he had read about the hearing in the newspaper that morning and drove from his home in Delaware to attend.

Floyd said that given his extensive experience in Philadelphia as a narcotics officer, Fitzgerald was “profoundly qualified.”

"He knows the number one problem in any major city in the United States is drugs,” he said. “There’s a direct nexus between drugs and what? Guns.”

But in the first two hours of public comments Saturday before the committee broke for lunch, just one speaker from Baltimore suggested the council approve Fitzgerald’s nomination.

Retired business owner Glord McGuire said Fitzgerald ought to be given a chance.

“Hopefully he comes, we have open arms and we can support him as much as we can,” McGuire said.

Dozens of others expressed their concerns and opposition, with many calling for a commissioner with a track record in Baltimore. One proposed installing a civilian to the job. Another suggested the position be elected.

Machine operator William Washington urged the council to reset the process of finding a commissioner.

“Start a process where public input plays a role so the community has buy in, has a stake,” Washington said.

