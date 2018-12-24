Pugh to hold community 'meet and greet' events with Baltimore police chief nominee Fitzgerald

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh will hold two community “meet and greet” meetings next month with her nominee to become the city’s next police commissioner.

A “Westside Community” meeting with nominee Joel Fitzgerald is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Jan. 6 at the Jewish Community Center at 5700 Park Heights Ave., according to the mayor’s Facebook page.

An “Eastside Community” meeting with Fitzgerald is planned for 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. later that day at Morgan State University, at the Morgan Business Center at 4200 Hillen Road, according to the mayor’s page.

The “meet and greet” events come as the City Council is vetting Fitzgerald, who is the police chief in Fort Worth, Texas. He needs to win a majority of 15 votes on the Baltimore City Council to secure the new job.

After a round of meetings with council members in late November, his confirmation is facing some initial opposition, with some council members pushing to learn more about how the city examined his background.

The council will take comments from the public on the nomination at a 10 a.m. meeting Jan. 5 in its chambers at City Hall.

The council will then hold a second meeting at 5 p.m. on Jan. 7, during which members will question Fitzgerald.

The mayor also has scheduled a meeting with Fitzgerald that’s specifically for community association presidents from around the city. That meeting is to take place at 6 p.m. Jan. 4 at Baltimore City College, according to a flyer for the event.

If appointed, Fitzgerald would be the fourth police commissioner during Pugh’s first two years in office.

Pugh fired former Commissioner Kevin Davis in January and installed Darryl De Sousa, a veteran officer, as his replacement. But in May, De Sousa was charged with failing to file federal tax returns and resigned.

Since then, the agency has been led by Gary Tuggle, a former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration veteran, who decided not to seek the job permanently.

Baltimore has suffered more than 300 homicides for the fourth consecutive year.

