Firefighter injured in two-alarm blaze

A Baltimore City firefighter was injured while fighting a two-alarm blaze in Northwest Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to a department spokesman.

Last week, the Baltimore Firefighters Union warned residents that two Northwest Baltimore fire units were out of service and could slow down response times. Chief Roman Clark, the spokesman, and the union said both units were in service again by Sunday.

The fire started in a vacant house on West Forest Park Avenue and Calloway Avenue in the city’s Forest Park neighborhood and took several hours to subdue, said Clark. “It’s a very labor-intensive fire,” he said.

The firefighter’s injuries were not life-threatening. No one else was injured, Clark said.

Baltimore Gas and Electric arrived to shut off the gas to the house, he said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik