Baltimore firefighter under investigation after commenting on Facebook image urging violence against police

A Baltimore firefighter is being investigated by the city fire department after commenting on an image on Facebook advocating violence against police officers, a spokeswoman said.

Screenshots show Jamal Brown, of the Baltimore City Fire Department, commented on an image that urges violence against police. The image shows two black men pointing guns at a white police officer’s head. Text on the photo says, “Does it Have to come to This to make Them Stop Murdering and Terrorizing Us?”

Brown, who uses the name Jamal Brown Prez Buck on Facebook, commented, “Yes. We will also have to brutalize there [stet] family, people and love[d] ones the same way they do ours.”

He later apologized in a Nov. 30 post on his Facebook page.

”To all it may concern I JAMAL BROWN PREZ BUCK apologize for offending the offended,” he wrote. “All I did was comment on a post a few days ago...”

Blair Skinner, a spokeswoman for the fire department, said the incident is under investigation.

“His comments in posts that he made on Facebook is no reflection of the views of the Baltimore City Fire Department,” Skinner said.

Brown, 40, is still employed by the department, and no disciplinary action has been taken against him, she said.

“We are partners with the Baltimore City Police Department and we are men and women in blue, and we have the same goal, which is making sure that we protect the citizens of Baltimore,” Skinner said.

Brown’s Facebook page says he has worked for the fire department since 1999.

He could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

