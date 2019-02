Several houses caught fire in Burleith-Leighton neighborhood Wednesday.

A fire was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 3100 block of Tioga Parkway. At least three houses on the block burned in the blaze.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed

This article will be updated.

Baltimore Sun reporter Sarah Meehan contributed to this article.