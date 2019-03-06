Woman found dead in Southwest Baltimore house fire early Wednesday, fire officials say

The Baltimore City Fire Department pulled a woman’s body from a burned house in Southwest Baltimore early Wednesday, according to fire officials.

Just after 12:30 a.m., the fire department responded to a reported fire at 64 S. Morley St. in the Saint Josephs neighborhood. When firefighters arrived they saw heavy fire on the second floor, according to the fire department.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found a woman’s body on the second floor, according to the fire department.

The fire’s cause is being investigated.

Wednesday’s blaze was the third fatal fire in Baltimore this year. One person died and two were injured in a series of overnight fires that occurred within hours in Carrollton Ridge in mid-February. Firefighters also found a woman dead after a fire in New Southwest-Mount Clare last Tuesday.

A week ago, six firefighters were injured in an East Baltimore fire as they attempted to enter a burning home.

