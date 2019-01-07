Man in critical condition after being rescued from smoking rowhouse in East Baltimore

A man in cardiac arrest was rescued from a smoking East Baltimore row house Monday afternoon and has been taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital in critical condition, the Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called just before 2 p.m. to the 1600 block of N. Wolfe Street, where they found the house billowing smoke from the second floor and the roof, said Blair Skinner, a Fire Department spokeswoman.

The man, the only person inside, was in cardiac arrest in a second-floor bedroom in the front of the house, she said.

“They performed CPR, and he did regain consciousness,” Skinner said.

The man’s name and age were not released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

