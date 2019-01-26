Firefighter OK after fall through steps in house fire, department says

A “MAYDAY” call went out from a house fire in East Baltimore on Saturday morning after a firefighter fell through steps leading to the home’s basement, but all personnel escaped unhurt, the Baltimore Fire Department said.

The firefighter who fell was evacuated by medics on the scene for evaluation, but did not sustain injuries, said Blair Skinner, a department spokeswoman.

“Everyone is okay,” Skinner said.

Firefighters first responded to the home in the 1100 block of East 20th St., in the city’s East Baltimore Midway neighborhood, for reports of smoke and fire coming from the basement about 10:30 a.m., and found a working fire, Skinner said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, she said.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun