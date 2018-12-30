Firefighter treated for smoke inhalation in Northwest Baltimore blaze; BGE called for possible gas leak

A firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation during a blaze in Northwest Baltimore on Sunday, and BGE has been called due to an apparent gas leak, according to the Fire Department.

Firefighters were called shortly after 3 p.m. to the 3800 block of Norfolk Ave. in Forest Park, where they found smoke coming from the basement of a two-story home, spokeswoman Blair Skinner said.

Upon entering the building, the crew retreated to fight the fire from outside after discovering an apparent gas leak from the building, Skinner said.

The firefighter who suffered smoke inhalation was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment.

The Fire Department shut off gas service to the home and called a BGE crew, which arrived just before 4 p.m., according to Richard Yost, a spokesman for the utility company.

“We’re on site, so once the building is safe, we’ll go in and assess,” Yost said.

Skinner said she did not know whether other homes in the block had been evacuated.

