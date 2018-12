A two-alarm fire damaged four homes in Southwest Baltimore Sunday evening as fire officials worked to subdue the blaze.

The fire began in a two-story vacant home in the 300 block of South Fulton Ave. and spread to three other occupied dwellings, according to the Fire Department.

One person was escorted out and is being evaluated.

The cause of the fire had not been determined Sunday evening.

