55-year-old man found dead in South Baltimore rowhome fire Wednesday

A 55-year-old man was found dead in a house fire in South Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood Wednesday, fire officials said.

Fire crews responded to a report of smoke and fire from a rowhouse on the 3600 block of 5th Street just after 8 a.m.

The fire was contained to the first floor, according to Blair Skinner, spokesperson for the Baltimore Fire Department. Crews found the body of the 55-year-old man after putting out the blaze, Skinner said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the department said.

This article will be updated.