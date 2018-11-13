Fire in city early Tuesday spreads from vacant house to assisted-living facility

A two-alarm fire early Tuesday that started in a vacant house spread to an adjacent assisted-living facility in Northwest Baltimore, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.
The fire department received a call for the fire just after 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Garrison Blvd., department spokeswoman Blair Skinner said.
The entire house was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived, and embers spread to an assisted-living home next door, Skinner said. Firefighters evacuated two residents from the facility.
“They were mobile so they actually walked them out of the home,” Skinner said. “We’re very fortunate — it could have been a lot worse.”
The fire was under control after 5 a.m., and no injuries were reported, she said.
