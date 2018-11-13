Fire in city early Tuesday spreads from vacant house to assisted-living facility

A two-alarm fire early Tuesday that started in a vacant house spread to an adjacent assisted-living facility in Northwest Baltimore, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

The fire department received a call for the fire just after 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Garrison Blvd., department spokeswoman Blair Skinner said.

The entire house was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived, and embers spread to an assisted-living home next door, Skinner said. Firefighters evacuated two residents from the facility.

“They were mobile so they actually walked them out of the home,” Skinner said. “We’re very fortunate — it could have been a lot worse.”

The fire was under control after 5 a.m., and no injuries were reported, she said.

CAPTION The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops meeting in Baltimore addressing the sex abuse crisis affecting the church will not vote on actions as originally planned at the "insistence" of the Vatican. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops meeting in Baltimore addressing the sex abuse crisis affecting the church will not vote on actions as originally planned at the "insistence" of the Vatican. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore City hosts its commemoration of the end of WWI with a ceremony that starts at War Memorial building and ends with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Black Soldier sculpture by James E. Lewis, outside City Hall. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore City hosts its commemoration of the end of WWI with a ceremony that starts at War Memorial building and ends with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Black Soldier sculpture by James E. Lewis, outside City Hall. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video)

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan