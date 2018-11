An unknown woman was found dead in the water near Fells Point on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called after a woman’s body was reported in the water near a pier in the 1600 block of Thames St. in Southeast Baltimore.

A police patrol boat recovered the woman’s body; she was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to the medical examiner’s office for autopsy.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik