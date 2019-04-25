Here are the locations of the FBI raids in Baltimore — and how they're tied to Mayor Catherine Pugh

Baltimoreans woke up Thursday to the news that FBI agents were on the move across the city, raiding City Hall and Mayor Catherine Pugh’s homes — among other locations — amid what appeared to be a large investigation also involving the Internal Revenue Service.

The FBI confirmed its agents were executing search warrants at six locations connected to Pugh or her top aides.

Ian Duncan / Baltimore Sun An FBI agent stands outside Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh's office in City Hall on Thursday. An FBI agent stands outside Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh's office in City Hall on Thursday. (Ian Duncan / Baltimore Sun)

City Hall

FBI and IRS agents were observed entering City Hall, the seat of municipal government, but it was unclear exactly where inside the building they were searching. FBI and IRS agents were seen entering the mayor’s office within the building.

City Hall is home to the mayor's office, the City Council president's office, the city comptroller's office and the offices of council members. It's also the site of the city law department, the finance department, the department of legislative reference and the inspector general's office.

Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun An FBI agent enters the home of Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh. An FBI agent enters the home of Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh. (Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun)

Pugh’s current home

Pugh bought her current residence, in the 3400 block of Ellamont Road, for $117,500 just days after being sworn in as mayor in December 2016. FBI agents could be seen moving in and our of the home Thursday morning.

One FBI agent was seen taking a box labeled as containing “Healthy Holly” books out of the home. Pugh remained inside her home during the raids, a police source confirmed. Two of Pugh’s attorneys were also seen entering the home; they declined to comment.

Colin Campbell / Baltimore Sun Crime scene tape is stretched across Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh's other house around the corner on Dennyln Road.\ Crime scene tape is stretched across Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh's other house around the corner on Dennyln Road.\ (Colin Campbell / Baltimore Sun)

Pugh’s second home

Before her move in 2016, Pugh lived nearby on Dennlyn Road, where she bought a home in 1998. The property was surrounded in yellow police tape on Thursday morning.

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun The FBI raided the office of Mayor Catherine Pugh's attorney Thursday morning. The FBI raided the office of Mayor Catherine Pugh's attorney Thursday morning. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Pugh’s attorney’s office

Two men in suits with boxes waited Thursday morning in the office of Pugh’s attorney, Steven Silverman, managing partner of the prominent law firm Silverman Thompson Slutkin White. Asked if they were federal agents, one said, “No comment.” A woman in the office asked a reporter to leave.

Silverman, an attorney who handles high-profile criminal litigation as well as civil litigation and appeals, and who has been a major political backer and donor to Pugh, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.

Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun Federal agents heading into the Maryland Center for Adult Training on Park Heights Avenue. Federal agents heading into the Maryland Center for Adult Training on Park Heights Avenue. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

Maryland Center for Adult Training

FBI agents were observed at the location of the Maryland Center for Adult Training, a nonprofit job training program that Pugh once led and that has listed online three Pugh staffers as board member.

The nonprofit receives hundreds of thousands of dollars in city, state and federal government money as well as private grants to train and place individuals in nursing and medical technician jobs. Pugh has served as a member and chairwoman of the group’s board of directors, a position she disclosed in ethics forms when she was a state senator but which she has not disclosed since becoming mayor. Other board members include three of Pugh’s former staff members who have since been fired by acting Mayor Bernard C. Jack Young.

More than a dozen students who arrived for classes at the training center Thursday morning were surprised to find the center closed.

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun The apartment of Gary Brown Jr. was raided by the FBI on Thursday. The apartment of Gary Brown Jr. was raided by the FBI on Thursday. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Gary Brown Jr.’s apartment

Brown was one of the Pugh staffers listed as a board member of the Maryland Center for Adult Training. He was fired from his job in the city’s lobbying office this week by Young.

Brown also worked for Pugh when she was in the state senate, according to records obtained by The Baltimore Sun, and for her campaign for mayor. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to a campaign finance charge — and received probation before judgement — after the state prosecutor’s office found he used bank accounts of relatives to donate $18,000 to Pugh’s mayoral campaign.

Afterward, Pugh called Brown a “good employee” and kept him on at City Hall.

The six raids come amid a scandal involving Pugh, a Democrat, and nearly $800,000 in payments she has received in recent years for copies of her self-published “Healthy Holly” children’s books from the University of Maryland Medical System, where she was a board member, and several other entities with business before the city.

Pugh has been unable to account for her business expenses related to her “Healthy Holly” book orders since The Baltimore Sun revealed them last month, and has acknowledged that some of the orders were never met.

Pugh took a leave of absence as mayor at the start of this month, citing a battle with pneumonia, but has repeatedly said her intention was to return to power.

Baltimore Sun reporters Ian Duncan, Doug Donovan, Colin Campbell, Tim Prudente, Talia Richman, Jessica Anderson and Sarah Meehan contributed to this article.

Complete coverage: Mayor Pugh's 'Healthy Holly' scandal »

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun