Woman found dead after vacant rowhouse fire, Baltimore fire officials say

A woman was found dead Tuesday night after a fire in a vacant rowhouse in the New Southwest-Mount Clare neighborhood, according to Baltimore fire officials.

Fire crews responded Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. to the 300 block of S. Stricker St. where they found flames coming from the second and third floor of a vacant rowhouse, fire department spokeswoman Blair Adams said in an email.

An onlooker told fire crews there was someone inside the building. Fire crews began searching the home and found the body of an adult woman on the third floor, Adams said.

The cause of the woman’s death is under investigation by the medical examiner’s office. The cause of the fire is also under investigation.

