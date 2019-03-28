One man dead, several injured in shootings across Baltimore on Thursday

A 39-year-old man was killed in Poppleton and several others were injured in shootings around Baltimore on Thursday.

Baltimore police wrote in a news release that the slain man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 900 block of W. Franklin St. around 2 p.m. He died from his injuries at a hospital.

It was one of a number of shootings in the city that happened over a four-hour period.

At 3:56 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in O’Donnell Heights on the 6200 block of Boston St., where they found two men who had been shot. The two were taken to the hospital to be treated.

The department wrote that two others believed to have been shot during the same incident were found at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police have not released any additional information about the extent of their injuries.

About a half-hour later, at 4:27 p.m., officers were called to a hospital for a report of a man who’d walked in after being shot.

Police wrote that a 30-year-old man was shot in the arm while he was in the 400 block of Port St. in McElderry Park.

Anyone with information about the incidents are asking to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.