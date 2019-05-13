One man dead, another injured following fire in Northwest Baltimore

An early morning fire in northwest Baltimore Monday left one man dead and another person critically injured, according to Baltimore fire officials.

Fire crews arrived around 1:40 a.m. to the 2800 block of West Cold Spring Lane where they found flames showing from a two-story dwelling, according to fire department spokeswoman Blair Adams. Officials believe there were six people in the home at the time of the fire.

One person was taken to an area hospital and was in critical but stable condition Monday morning. Another man was taken to an area hospital, where he later died, Adams said.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office is scheduled to determine a cause of death, according to Adams.

