Woman dies in house fire in West Baltimore early Wednesday

Sarah Meehan
A 52-year-old woman died in a house fire in West Baltimore's Shipley Hill neighborhood, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

At about 2:13 a.m., fire officials responded to a house fire in the 2500 block of W. Fairmount Ave., fire spokesman Chief Roman Clark said. Crews were on the scene within three minutes of the call, he said.

When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke showing from the home’s first and second floors. Firefighters quickly controlled the fire, Clark said. Firefighters found the woman on the first floor of the house on a preliminary search.

“It doesn’t appear that anyone else was home at the time,” Clark added.

The woman’s identity was not immediately available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Clark said.

