Man dead in house fire in Northeast Baltimore

A man was found dead inside a burning home in Baltimore’s Belair-Edison neighborhood Friday morning, the fire department said.

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 3600 block of Lyndale Ave. Heavy smoke was visible from multiple floors when crews arrived.

The fire has been extinguished, and the cause of the blaze is under investigation, the fire department said.

The victim’s name and age were not released.

The fatal fire comes a day after another man was found dead inside a burning home. Fire crews found the body of a 55-year-old man while fighting a blaze at a Brooklyn rowhome Thursday.

There have been 12 fire deaths in Baltimore this year, the fire department said.

This article will be updated.