At least one person is dead after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 Monday evening during rush hour, according to Baltimore Police.

The crash happened on southbound I-95 at exit 60 to Moravia Road around 5:45 p.m.

Police are investigating the incident, which injured several people.

This article will be updated.

