Falls Road in Baltimore reopens after Friday's CSX train derailment

Falls Road has reopened after last week’s train derailment, a spokesman for Baltimore City’s department of transportation said.

“As far as DOT is concerned, we feel the road is safe,” German Vigil said Monday.

A CSX freight train traveling north on elevated tracks near the North Avenue bridge derailed Friday afternoon, causing several freight cars to plunge onto Falls Road.

No one was injured, and the freight cars appeared to be empty. One woman barely escaped injury as an electric pole landed on her car.

The derailment, which occurred around 3 p.m. on the 1900 block of Falls Road, did not disrupt travel on Amtrak lines. The train was traveling on a bridge that carries the train over the Jones Falls and Falls Road, just north of the Howard Street and North Avenue bridges and near the Baltimore Streetcar Museum.

Crews worked overnight and through the day Saturday to remove the derailed cars and debris from the crash, according to CSX officials, and several cars that derailed had been removed by Saturday morning. CSX specialists assessed damage to the railroad infrastructure — including the bridge and tracks — and made repairs to restore train service in the area, according to the company.

CSX has several rail lines that pass through the area, and trains were running on them again before noon Saturday.

