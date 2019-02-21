'I see hope': Rehab of old warehouse, renovations to rowhouses spur talk of East Baltimore revival

On the streets outside his East Baltimore church, the Rev. H. Walden Wilson II sees change.

An old pumping station is being transformed into a campus for food production. A wellness center will rise on the site of a former industrial laundry. The hulking Victorian brewery on North Gay Street is now a place people can go for career development, mentoring and mental health treatment. Old rowhouses are being redeveloped.

And now, in this large swath of East Baltimore north across the tracks from Johns Hopkins Hospital, construction will get into full swing soon on the $30 million renovation of the dilapidated A. Hoen & Co. Lithograph printing plant, abandoned a generation ago. Within a year, the massive, brick structure will become a hub for workforce training, apprenticeships and literacy classes, drawing hundreds of people a day and bringing life to the community’s long desolate and sometimes violent streets.

In his 41 years shepherding Israel Baptist Church, Wilson and his congregation have confronted drug dealers and bought up 80 properties around the church’s historic sanctuary. But the minister did not think he would ever see reinforcements arrive.

“We can already see a renaissance taking place — and it’s coming fast,” Wilson said. “I never thought the day would come when I would see this. We got so used to the blight and the abandoned buildings, the crime.

“I see hope. We can return to the days of old, and maybe better.”

Renovations to rowhouses and the former Hoen Lithograph building is part of the redevelopment of East Baltimore.

City officials, developers and longtime residents agree that the scattering of redevelopment projects is reaching critical mass.

The community, spanning dozens and dozens of neglected city blocks, includes several neighborhoods: Broadway East, Collington Square, Middle East and Oliver. This stretch of East Baltimore has roughly 2,000 boarded-up houses — 12 percent of Baltimore’s total — staggering unemployment, challenged schools and troubling crime. The struggles symbolize the city’s postindustrial slide, especially to the thousands of Amtrak passengers who pass by each day on the line between Washington and New York.

South of the train tracks, signs show the $1.8 billion redevelopment project near Hopkins’ medical campus is in full swing. Launched around the time today’s high school seniors were toddlers, the 88-acre project by East Baltimore Development Inc. aims to establish a biotech hub with shops and homes at a variety of prices that will allow workers from custodians to lab technicians to physicians to rent or buy.

The Middle East neighborhood is being rebranded as Eager Park with an expansive green space with playgrounds, gardens and an amphitheater. Some former residents among the 740 families displaced when the controversial project got underway are starting to return.

Meanwhile, north of the tracks, abandoned houses with plywood nailed over windows and doors and collapsed roofs line street after street.

Now, bit by bit, things are changing.

Southern Baptist Church tore down the old Bugle Rental, an industrial laundry and uniform service, to make way for a wellness center on North Chester Street in Broadway East. The church bought out liquor stores and rebuilt the Mary Harvin Senior Center after the 60-unit apartment building, then under construction, was torched during the 2015 rioting.

Nearby, inside the old American Brewery on North Gay Street, the nonprofit Humanim runs dozens of programs designed to connect people to workforce training, jobs and, ultimately, economic equity. South along Gay Street, closer to the tracks, the Food Hub, an urban farming and commercial kitchen venture, is operating at the old Eastern Pumping Station.

Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun Ella Durant, president of the Collington Square Neighborhood Association, tours the former site of the A. Hoen & Co. Lithograph building in East Baltimore, which is being rehabilitated by the nonprofit Strong City Baltimore. Ella Durant, president of the Collington Square Neighborhood Association, tours the former site of the A. Hoen & Co. Lithograph building in East Baltimore, which is being rehabilitated by the nonprofit Strong City Baltimore. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

Now that the opportunities are going to be here, I really think this side of Baltimore will just blossom. — Ella Durant, president of the Collington Square Neighborhood Association

A Japanese-style dojo and fitness studio has opened nearby on North Collington Avenue, near Israel Baptist and a bustling club for kids. At East Biddle and North Chester streets, restoration of the Hoen complex is spurring dozens of home sales and rehabs on the surrounding blocks.

Bill Struever, a developer tied to many of the area projects, including Hoen, is on the hunt for an iconic sign to sit atop the old warehouse, much like the Mr. Boh sign Struever installed on the old National Bohemian brewery in Brewers Hill. He said he wants to send a message to the Amtrak passengers who ride along the rail line: The desolation and despair that have consumed the community for decades are over.

“What an opportunity to transform the energy and image of our city,” said Struever, principal of Cross Street Partners.

To spruce up the area’s neglected streets, Southern Baptist wants to add trees and landscaping and improve neighborhood parks. American Communities Trust, developer of the Food Hub, is helping brighten community bus stops and the areas below the elevated train tracks with designs and artistic lighting, similar to the underpass on St. Paul Street near Mercy Medical Center. The goal is to entice the budding prosperity on the south side near Hopkins to the impoverished north side by enabling people’s free and safe movement throughout the community, as they work, shop and socialize.

“When people riding the rail line look down, they will see pocket parks and secret gardens and beautiful spots,” said China Boak Terrell, CEO of American Communities Trust.

To be sure, some are skeptical of a widespread East Baltimore revival.

Public investment in the communities is significant from tax breaks extended to projects, including the Hoen building, to state money to tear down abandoned properties. The city also intervenes strategically by, for example, taking vacant houses and auctioning them to buyers to renovate.