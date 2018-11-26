Section of East 26th Street in Baltimore near site of 2014 collapse showing similar signs of sinking

A section of Baltimore’s East 26th Street elevated above train tracks in Charles Village appeared to be sinking on Monday, raising concerns about a potential repeat of the dramatic collapse of a nearby, similarly configured block on the street in 2014.

City transportation officials said they had engineers on scene evaluating the street’s stability near the latest sinking, between North Calvert Street and Guilford Avenue, and were towing vehicles from the block as a precaution.

“We’re not completely sure what it is,” said German Vigil, a spokesman for the Baltimore City Department of Transportation. “Engineers are looking into it right now.”

The city expects an update from them by 11 a.m., he said.

The site is two blocks east of the block between St. Paul and North Charles streets, known as Pastel Row for its colorful rowhouses, that saw its entire streetscape — sidewalk, light posts, asphalt roadway and parked vehicles — collapse onto its own retaining wall and tumble into the train tracks below in April 2014.

That collapse was captured on cellphone video that went viral around the world, putting the state of Baltimore’s infrastructure under an intense spotlight.

Engineers later determined that intense rains had undermined the stability of a stone wall that was more than 100 years old.

The sinking on Monday follows heavy rainfall as well. Downpours on Saturday made this the wettest November on record in Baltimore, in what is already its wettest year on record. More rain was forecast to fall through Monday afternoon.

A similar retaining walls holds up the block of East 26th showing signs of sinking on Monday. Three people called the city about the roadway Monday morning, describing it as caving in, Vigil said.

CSX Transportation, which owns the rail tracks below the street, could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday.

Repairs for the 2014 collapse cost an estimated $12 million to $13 million, which the city and CSX eventually agreed to split.

This article will be updated.

