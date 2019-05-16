Baltimore police ask for help identifying body of woman found dead near dumpster

Baltimore police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was found dead near a dumpster Sunday.

The department wrote Thursday on social media that the black or Hispanic woman was found at 3:48 p.m. Sunday “wrapped up and placed inside of a shopping cart” near the Clarks Lane Garden Apartments dumpster in the Glen neighborhood.

On Facebook, the department posted two photos of a large garbage bag inside of a shopping cart.

Spokeswoman Det. Nicole Monroe said the photo is of the crime scene but that she did not know whether the body had been removed from the shopping cart when the photos were taken.

She added that the photo was “more done as a visual to jar somebody’s memory” and could help detectives build a timeline of when the cart was left at the dumpster through witness statements.

Police did not write what is believed to have caused her death, but homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

Detectives are looking for anyone “who may have seen the cart being pushed or has information on the homicide.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or 1-866-7Lockup.

pdavis@baltsun.com

twitter.com/PDavis_LLC