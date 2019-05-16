Baltimore Inspector General investigating city Department of Public Works

Agents from the Baltimore Inspector General's Office were conducting an investigation at Department of Public Works waste disposal yards on Bowleys Lane and Reedbird Avenue Thursday morning, a spokesman for the department said.

Investigators were seen at City Hall, where their offices are located, unloading boxes of documents taken from the Reedbird Avenue yard.

Jeffrey Raymond, a spokesman for DPW, said, “We’re cooperating to whatever extent we can.”

Raymond said the yards remained open to the public while the investigators were on scene.

Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming declined to comment on the investigation.

As an internal city watchdog, the inspector general has the authority to seize city property in the course of its investigations and does not need to use a subpoena or search warrant.

