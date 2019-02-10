In wake of Friday shooting, classes canceled Monday at Frederick Douglass High in Baltimore

Frederick Douglass High School in Baltimore will be closed to students on Monday, following the shooting of a staff member at the school Friday, officials said.

Staff is asked to report on the regular schedule for meetings, and counseling will be available, Baltimore City Public Schools said on Twitter. The day off for students will “allow time to plan counseling & support,” the district said.

Michael Marks, a 56-year-old special education assistant at Douglass, was seriously injured in the shooting in the school’s lobby shortly after noon, officials said.

Neil Davis, 25, a family member of a student, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and firearm violations in the shooting. Davis has also been charged in a homicide last November, according to police.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6