Have thoughts on Bird and Lime in Baltimore? City DOT seeks feedback on dockless pilot program

Whether you love or hate the Bird and Lime scooters — and now Lime bikes — that have descended upon Baltimore’s streets this year, the city Department of Transportation wants to hear from you.

The department released a survey on Christmas Eve to collect feedback on the six-month pilot program, which was announced along with the shutdown of the troubled Baltimore Bike Share system in August.

The five-minute Google Docs survey contains more than a dozen questions, including:

How often have you ridden a rental dockless scooter/bike?

Do you wear a helmet when riding a scooter?

Do you predominantly ride on sidewalk or street?

Have you personally experienced a crash involving a scooter?

How would you improve the shared scooter/bike service?

Most are optional; the survey requires answers to only your age range, whether you’ve ridden a dockless scooter or bike, and your email address.

The survey also instructs: “If you have specific recommendations to improve this program in your community, we encourage you to speak with your neighborhood association or email dot-community@baltimorecity.gov.”

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6