Baltimore to extend Lime, Bird pilot program for two more months to evaluate scooters further

Baltimore’s dockless scooter pilot program, authorizing Bird and Lime to place thousands of electric scooters on streets, is expected to be extended by two months to allow the city transportation department more time to introduce legislation for regulating the companies, a spokesman said Tuesday.

The pilot program, which requires each company to pay $15,000 plus a dollar per day for each scooter, launched in August and was supposed to last through the end of February.

But the draft legislation to regulate the program permanently sparked intense opposition last month, after it initially proposed jailing riders who violated the rules for a month or subjecting them to $1,000 fine. The city Department of Transportation removed the penalties, and said they were never intended to be imposed on riders.

The two-month extension of the pilot program will allow for further evaluation and more time to devise legislation that could clear a City Council vote, said German Vigil, a Department of Transportation spokesman.

“We’re not sure if the legislation [as written] will pass,” Vigil said. “We want to make sure we give it ample enough time to make sure it does pass.”

The department will make the request Wednesday to the Board of Estimates, the city’s spending panel, which is controlled by Mayor Catherine Pugh. The board is expected to approve the requested extension until April 30, Vigil said. If it does not, the pilot program will end Thursday.

Bird and Lime did not respond to requests for comment.

The delay also follows the departure of the transportation department’s top bicycle planner, Matt Warfield, who oversaw the program until resigning last month, citing “bullying, intimidation, and outright harassment, originating from the highest level of leadership.”

Unlike the Baltimore Bike Share program it replaced, though, the scooter pilot program is generally popular.

Two-thirds of the more than 5,000 people who responded to a recent DOT survey said they had used either Bird or Lime scooters. Eighty-one percent of those polled said they supported continuing the program, although support and usage among those 55 and older was far lower than their younger counterparts.

More than half the respondents were ages 25-39 and 75 percent of them were white, according to the survey results.

Nearly 80 percent of people who used the scooters admitted they don’t wear a helmet when they ride, according to the survey.

The top suggestions for improvement by those surveyed? Safe places to ride and more scooters.

“We feel that we’re in a good place,” Vigil said. “We’ve accepted enough information from the survey to create a policy that will be beneficial for everyone.”

Officials had emphasized equity as a top goal of the pilot program, requiring each operator to place a quarter of its scooters per day in low-income neighborhoods.

It’s unclear whether they are doing so, because the companies have refused to give the city maps or numbers showing how many scooters they have placed and where.

More than 60 percent of users surveyed said they hailed scooters from 21230, 21201, 21202, 21231 and 21224 — the wealthier areas surrounding downtown and the waterfront.

Bird and Lime also have either not provided or prohibited the city from releasing specific ridership, crash, theft or other data, citing confidentiality concerns.

“The next two months we’re going to be really discussing with them better ways to provide that information,” Vigil said. “It’s something we’re hoping for. It’s something I feel like we can accomplish together.”

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6