Baltimore's Mayor Pugh says she wasn't aware ex-police commissioner De Sousa's tax issues were flagged in 2015

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said Wednesday that she wasn’t aware that the Internal Revenue Service had flagged an issue with Darryl De Sousa’s taxes more than two years before she named him police commissioner in January.

De Sousa pleaded guilty on Tuesday to three counts of failing to file his federal tax returns.

As part of the plea, he admitted that the IRS mailed a letter to both De Sousa and the police department in December 2015 alerting officials to problems with how much tax was being withheld from his paycheck.

Pugh said at her regular news conference that the letter was not included in the files her team reviewed as part of the process of appointing De Sousa police commissioner.

“If we had known that there was information that should have been in the file that was not there, we would have information that we could have asked questions about,” the mayor said. “There was no information regarding any of this in his files.”

De Sousa also admitted in court that his tax problems went beyond merely failing to file returns and included a number of efforts to reduce how much he paid in years when he did file returns. He wrongfully claimed deductions for work and business expenses, charitable donations and mortgage interest payments. In all, De Sousa owed state and federal tax authorities $67,587, prosecutors said.

Pugh has said as recently as November that she stands by her decision to hire De Sousa, saying at a religious unit event that he was the right person to become police commissioner and that “no one was more strategic and focused.”

Asked if the admissions De Sousa made Tuesday changed her opinion of him, Pugh said she was surprised by the new details that were revealed.

“I’m not responsible for what people do about their personal lives,” the mayor said. “Some of the allegations or some of the admissions that were made were as surprising to me as to other people, I’m sure, in our community.”

De Sousa resigned in May shortly after the tax charges were filed, setting off a hunt for a replacement. Gary Tuggle has been serving as interim police commissioner.

Pugh has chosen Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald, but he is facing heightened scrutiny from members of the city council, in part because of the charges against De Sousa.

City Solicitor Andre Davis has said that a background investigation into Fitzgerald found no issues with his personal finances.

Fitzgerald is due to take questions from city council members on Jan. 7 and a final vote on his nomination could come as soon as Jan. 14.

