Baltimore police: Man dead in Darley Park shooting

A man died from injuries he suffered during a shooting in Darley Park on Monday night.

Baltimore police wrote on social media that officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Cliftview Ave. in Northeast Baltimore at about 7:45 p.m.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and head, and took him to a local hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

Police have not identified the victim nor a suspect in his death. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

pdavis@baltsun.com

twitter.com/PDavis_LLC