Baltimore Council leaders give police commissioner five days to deliver a crime plan

Leaders of the Baltimore City Council called on the police commissioner to author a crime plan by the beginning of a budget hearing Friday evening.

Council President Brandon Scott and Budget Committee Chairman Eric Costello made the request in a letter to Commissioner Michael Harrison on Monday.

“This is critically urgent,” they wrote. “As summer is upon us, Baltimore City can ill afford a police department that lacks a strategic approach to combating violent crime.”

In an interview, Scott said he doesn’t know if the department already has a plan written.

“We’ve been asking them about this forever, consistently,” he said. “They should be prepared at this point.”

A spokesman for the police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the summer of 2017, Scott clashed with the administration of former Mayor Catherine Pugh over whether her team had a crime-fighting plan in place. As chairman of the Public Safety Committee he called a hearing on the issue only to abruptly end it after saying he was dissatisfied with the administration’s response.

Now elevated to the job of council president and with a new police commissioner in place, Scott is issuing the call again.

“With homicides and non-fatal shootings up this year as compared to last, we restate the demand we have made to your predecessors,” Scott and Costello wrote.

“BPD must prepare a crime reduction plan to be included in the City’s comprehensive violence reduction plan, and BPD must make that plan available to the City Council.”

