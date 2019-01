Multiple people were injured Friday when a vehicle crashed into a building in the Hollins Market neighborhood, according to the Baltimore firefighters union.

Fire crews and police were on scene of the crash in the 1200 block of W. Pratt St., according to a tweet from Baltimore Police posted just before 5 p.m.

Traffic delays are expected in the area, police said.

This article will be updated.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed