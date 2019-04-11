City Council won't take up Baltimore Fire budget without plan to solve medic shortage, reduce overtime

City Councilmen Brandon Scott and Eric Costello warned the Baltimore fire chief Thursday that they do not intend to move his department’s budget forward this summer until it has provided a “formal written plan” to resolve its shortage of medics and overspending on overtime.

They also asked fire Chief Niles Ford for a “facilities update and plan for each of Baltimore’s fire stations,” citing deteriorated and “unacceptable” conditions that have been found.

“We look forward to receiving the requested information and stand ready to help you with anything within our power as Council members to improve the Fire Department,” wrote Scott, the public safety committee chair, and Costello, the budget committee chair. “However, we will not move the department’s budget until we receive a plan which we deem adequate — including a comprehensive schedule, cost estimates, and funding sources.”

The fire department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The exchange follows several oversight hearings in which Scott and Costello have pressed fire officials for answers as to the issues outlined in the letter.

Last month, The Baltimore Sun reported that the fire department was paying overtime to fill nearly a third of its firefighter and medic shifts every day, and blowing through its overtime budget in the process. The department has relied heavily on volunteer “call backs,” in which firefighters or medics who have just finished a shift are asked to return for another.

Partly as a result, the department had already used up its $11.2 million overtime budget last month, with more than three months left on the fiscal calendar. Last year, it spent more than $18.2 million on overtime, surpassing a $10 million overtime budget.

At times, firefighters who are also certified as medics are being reassigned from scheduled fire suppression shifts to understaffed medic units.

Costello, in a statement, said such shifting of resources must not continue.

“The Fire Department’s continued shifting of musical chairs to reduce fire suppression resources in an effort to supplant EMS is both fiscally irresponsible and more importantly, should not be necessary,” he said. “The Fire Department must take immediate steps to reign in overtime spending and create a fiscally sustainable plan to ensure that it is positioned to continue to provide the top notch services our citizens have come to expect.”

Scott, in his own statement, said that the department’s “refusal and unwillingness to present a comprehensive plan” to resolve the staffing and overtime issues was unacceptable.

“Providing efficient and effective service through the fire department is extremely important to Baltimore, especially as we are in the midst of the ongoing opioid crisis,” he said.

In the letter to Ford, which they also sent to Acting Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, the councilmen wrote that providing the fire department with the resources and funding it needs remains a priority.

The council is set to begin considering the fire department’s budget in early June.

