Baltimore City Council releases report on Texas trip to vet police commissioner nominee Joel Fitzgerald

The Baltimore City Council released a 216-page report Tuesday detailing interviews with community leaders in Fort Worth about Mayor Catherine Pugh's choice to become the next city police commissioner.

The report doesn’t draw conclusions about the nominee, Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald, and whether he is a good fit for Baltimore.

Instead, it includes unedited transcripts and notes from meetings that a delegation of council members and staff held in December. Over the course of three days, the delegation met with about 35 people.

Council President Bernard C. Jack Young’s office said the report represents “firsthand accounts gathered from subjects who’ve encountered” Fitzgerald.

The City Council has a vote on whether to approve Fitzgerald to the job and the Texas report was released ahead of a weekend of council hearings and community meetings about the nomination.

On Saturday, the council has invited members of the public to testify about Fitzgerald and on Monday evening, council members will question him at an open hearing.

Meanwhile, Mayor Catherine Pugh has organized a series of community meetings with Fitzgerald on Friday and Sunday.

