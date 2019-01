Baltimore police have identified the victim in Friday’s shooting in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood as 25-year-old Corey Dodd.

Police were called to the 1800 block of N. Fulton Ave. on Friday for a report of gunshots. When officers arrived, they found Dodd with gunshot wounds to his body.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed