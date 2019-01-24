Baltimore's next police commissioner, officer misconduct, and technology woes likely to be discussed at hearing

Months since U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar said Baltimore Police needed a new commissioner to move forward on consent decree reforms, city officials will likely discuss the mayor’s candidate, who is expected to be on the job shortly.

Bredar, the federal judge who is enforcing the consent decree, has repeatedly expressed the need for strong leadership to head the department, which has had four commissioners since 2015. At a quarterly public hearing Thursday, city officials will likely discuss Michael Harrison, Mayor Catherine Pugh’s choice for the job.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 1A at the U.S. Courthouse at 101 W. Lombard St..

Harrison is expected to serve as acting commissioner before the City Council can vote on his appointment. He had been superintendent for the New Orleans Police Department, which has also been under a consent decree after the U.S. Department of Justice alleged unconstitutional conduct by police.

At the last quarterly hearing in October, City Solicitor Andre Davis assured Bredar that a candidate would be named shortly, and announced that Interim Commissioner Gary Tuggle was withdrawing his name from consideration. Tuggle and previous commissioner Darryl De Sousa also have appeared at hearings to respond to questions from the judge about the reform process.

Officials from the city, police department, Department of Justice and monitoring team members are also expected to update the judge on reforms on a range of topics, including officer misconduct investigations, technology and training.

Recently, the monitoring team, which is overseeing implementation of reforms, told legislators in Annapolis that the city is working toward reforms but gave a bleak view of the progress.

“We are a long, long way from compliance,” lead monitor Kenneth Thompson said. “I don’t know how long it’s going to take to get this done.”

Thompson cited the corruption of the Gun Trace Task Force, which he described as “Jesse James on steroids,” and said the city’s black community has long known “police can do things and get away with it.”

“The culture of corruption has to be addressed,” Thompson said. “The community has every right to say, ‘This is a really screwed-up police department.’ ”

The monitoring team released a detailed report on the city’s progress last week, in which the monitors credit the city and the BPD for their commitment to “broad institutional reforms.” But the monitors also discussed the need to “overhaul” internal affairs, which investigates officer misconduct.

The monitoring team said reforming the department’s Office of Professional Responsibility, which includes internal affairs, has been particularly slow because of persistent command turnover, technology constraints and staffing shortages.

At each hearing, all parties have discussed the broader need to update the department’s technology. The city is expected to spend up to $65 million over the next four years.

Recruitment has also been a challenge for the department, but one that must be addressed. A staffing study released last year found that a quarter of budget patrol positions were left unfilled.

