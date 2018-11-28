Third Baltimore councilman won't support police commissioner nominee without seeing background investigation

A third Baltimore councilman announced Wednesday that he would not be able to vote in favor of police commissioner pick Joel Fitzgerald unless he is given the opportunity to review a background investigation report on the nominee.

Councilman Zeke Cohen said that he met Mayor Catherine Pugh’s nominee on Tuesday and personally asked him to agree to release the file. Cohen said Fitzgerald told him to file a Freedom of Information Act request for any material that is publicly available and expressed frustration that the process in Baltimore was “more intensive that he had experienced before.”

“Baltimore is a tough town and anyone who wants to lead the police department needs to understand that our city is at our moment where people are demanding transparency and engagement,” Cohen said.

“He didn’t seem angry. He just seemed a little frustrated that I was asking for what I think he perceived to be personal information.”

On Monday, the chairman and vice chairman of the Public Safety Committee also said they would not vote in favor of Fitzgerald without seeing the report.

The city hired US ISS Agency, a North Carolina private investigation company, to probe Fitzgerald’s background but officials have declined to say precisely what checks were carried out.

City Solicitor Andre Davis has said the investigators’ report is a personnel record and so legally protected from public disclosure. He said he is reluctant to release it to the city council in case that step weakens those legal protections.

Fitzgerald is currently the police chief in Fort Worth, Texas, and told reporters Monday that he intends to continue in that job until the City Council holds a final vote on his nomination. A vote is not scheduled until late January.

Cohen said the decision on who should become police commissioner is critically important to the city.

“Police officers and the public need to have faith that we are fully investigating every facet of the nominee’s background,” Cohen said. “The Council and public deserve to know all that there is to know about our next police commissioner.”

