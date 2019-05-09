Baltimore ransomware attack: What you need to know by city department

Baltimore City agencies are scrambling this week to conduct business as normal amid a ransomware attack on government computers.

Officials said Tuesday the city had fallen victim to hackers demanding payment to unlock encrypted files in city computers. Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said city systems have had to “revert back to manual.”

Here’s a list of city departments and agencies that have undergone operational changes since the attack:

311 Services

The city’s 311 call center was still operating this week, but employees had to find a “workaround” to process calls from members of the public, said operations manager Nelson Eaton.

“We had to adjust our methods, but we’re still up and running,” Eaton said.

The call center operators are using laptops that weren’t connected to the city’s network to direct callers’ questions and complaints to appropriate city agencies. However, operators are not able to view wait times and the mobile app does not appear to be working.

Archives and Records Management

Baltimore City Archives is the central depository for the city’s government records. The office has operated jointly with the Maryland State Archives since 2010, employing one city staffer and two state staff members, according to director Rob Schoeberlein.

While the city employee’s email address is not working because of the ransomware attack, all other email accounts for the department are functioning normally. The archives’ wireless connection is also separate from the city and was not affected.

“If there’s records to transfer, people can call over the telephone and we can still do that,” Schoeberlein said.

That number is (410) 396-3884.

Department of Public Works

The director of public works has suspended late water bill fees for city and county customers, according to a department social media post Tuesday.

“The email outage has also taken down phone lines to Customer Support and Services, so for now we're unable to take calls to discuss water billing issues,” the post states. “Sorry for the inconvenience.”

Board of Municipal and Zoning Appeals

If callers have general questions about how zoning codes might be applied, the agency will be able to help.

Callers with a specific question may be out of luck. The computers are down making most of the comprehensive records for parcels, block and lot numbers and historical data unavailable. Agency officials are advising people to call with questions, but are also warning they may need to call again once the system is back up and running.

