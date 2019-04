Baltimore police are searching for a 33-year-old man they believe was abducted Monday from Irvington, a neighborhood in the city’s southwest district.

Charles Mitchell, 33, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Yale Ave., police said.

Investigators believe Mitchell was involved in an argument and say he has not been seen since.

Anyone with information about Mitchell’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.

