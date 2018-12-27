Central District Baltimore Police Station temporarily closed for inspection Thursday after officer falls ill

The Central District Baltimore Police Station downtown was temporarily closed Thursday “to ensure there were no environmental hazards” after an officer fell ill and was taken to a hospital, a police spokesman said.

Officers assigned to the Central District station, at 500 E. Baltimore St., were relocated to the Baltimore Police Headquarters building, 601 E. Fayette St., during an inspection of the building, said Detective Jeremy Silbert, the spokesman.

The officer, whose name was not released, was taken the hospital as a precaution, and the decision to close the building was made “out of an abundance of caution,” Silbert said.

He did not elaborate on the nature of the officer’s illness or symptoms.

“There was no disruption to any police patrol deployments in the Central District,” Silbert said in a statement. “We are currently working with the Baltimore City Health Department and will continue to provide updates.”

