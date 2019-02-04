Baltimore-area dealership to donate car to Ceasefire founder Erricka Bridgeford

A Baltimore-area car dealership plans to donate a car to Ceasefire founder Erricka Bridgeford for free, after more than 200 people donated more than $12,000 collectively in an online fundraiser.

Heritage MileOne Autogroup will donate a Volkswagen Tiguan “to help me continue the Ceasefire mission in the Baltimore community,” Bridgeford wrote in a message on the fundraiser page.

“I am ecstatic to announce that your generosity in this GoFundMe campaign caught the attention of Heritage, part of the MileOne Autogroup, in a very big way!” Bridgeford wrote. “They have decided to GIFT me a car, because so many people cared that I have reliable transportation.”

Heritage, which has locations in Towson and Parkville, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

The fundraiser was launched two weeks ago after Bridgeford told friends her second vehicle in three years was on its last legs, leaving her with “sometimes debilitating” stress as she went around the city preaching peace and comforting families of shooting victims.

The Baltimore Ceasefire initiative that Bridgeford launched in August 2017 has become a quarterly event, urging a 72-hour period without killings in the city.

Mayor Catherine E. Pugh will attend the presentation of the vehicle at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Motor House 120 W. North Ave., Bridgeford wrote, inviting the public to join in the event.

The donated funds will now be used to help pay “for all the extra fees associated with getting and keeping this car on the road, along with the costs of fulfilling the rewards for you our donors,” Bridgeford wrote. “The balance will be donated to Baltimore Ceasefire 365!”

