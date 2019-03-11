4 employees of Baltimore-based nonprofit among those killed in Ethiopian plane crash

Four employees of the Baltimore-based Catholic Relief Services were among the 157 people killed in an Ethiopian Airlines plane crash Sunday, according to the nonprofit.

An Ethiopian Airlines jet went down about 30 miles from the airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, killing all passengers and crew members. Sara Chalachew, Getnet Alemayehu, Sintayehu Aymeku and Mulusew Alemu, all Ethiopian nationals, were on board the plane traveling to Nairobi, Kenya, to attend a Catholic Relief Services training when their plane crashed shortly after takeoff, according to a statement from Catholic Relief Services.

Alemayehu worked as a senior project officer for procurement and compliance officer and joined Catholic Relief Services in August 2009. Chalachew joined the organization in January 2010 and was most recently senior project officer for grants. Alemu served as a finance officer since May 2015. And Aymeku joined the organization in January 2017 and worked as a supply chain procurement manager, the agency said.

Headquartered in Baltimore, Catholic Relief Services works in more than 100 countries providing support related to emergency responses, HIV, other health issues, agriculture, education, microfinance and peace-building.

Airlines in Ethiopia, China and Indonesia grounded all of their Boeing 737 Max 8 planes as a precaution Monday.

The plane's "black box" of flight data and cockpit voice recorder had been found, Ethiopian Airlines said. An airline official, however, told The Associated Press that the box was partially damaged and "we will see what we can retrieve from it." The official spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authorization to speak to the media.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

