Divers search car in water in Gwynns Falls Park, find no victims, fire department says

Fire and rescue crews found no people in or near a car that was partially submerged in a stream in Gwynns Falls Park Wednesday morning, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Crews responded to an area near the 3800 block of Franklintown Road after a 911 caller reported a car in the water at about 8:25 a.m., fire spokesman Chief Roman Clark said.

The car was about halfway submerged in Dead Run, a stream that runs through Gwynns Falls Park and Leakin Park.

It took a dive team about 40 minutes to search the car and surrounding water, but they found no people inside, Clark said.

“There was no one around to confirm that someone may have been in the car or got out of the car — we don’t know,” Clark said.

By 9:15 a.m., crews were clearing the scene.

