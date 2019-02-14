Baltimore charter school bus catches fire; no students injured, official says

A charter school bus caught fire Thursday afternoon in the New Northwood neighborhood of Baltimore, according to police and school district officials.

Fire crews responded around 3:20 p.m. to the 4500 block of Loch Raven Boulevard, near Cold Spring Lane, according to fire department spokeswoman Blair Skinner.

No one was injured in the fire and students were safely evacuated from the bus, according to Baltimore school district spokeswoman Edie House-Foster.

The bus was transporting students from a Monarch Academy to their homes, House-Foster said.

“We are relieved that children from the Monarch Academy Charter School were safely evacuated from a bus when a fire broke out,” House-Foster said in a statement. “All questions pertaining to the fire should be directed to Children’s Guild, the operator of Monarch Academy, which contracted the bus service.”

A representative of Children’s Guild could not immediately be reached for comment.

